Informations sur ABEY (ABEY)

Built for DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse projects and more, Abey is an EVM-compatible L1 with no downtime since its launch in 2018. Its unique inter-app feature promotes greater engagement among Abey builders and users, enabling them to accumulate benefits from utilizing different apps within the Abey ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://abey.com Livre blanc : https://docs.abeychain.com Explorateur de blocs : https://abeyscan.com