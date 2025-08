Informations sur Across Protocol (ACX)

Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.

Site officiel : https://across.to/ Livre blanc : https://docs.across.to/v2/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x44108f0223a3c3028f5fe7aec7f9bb2e66bef82f