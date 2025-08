Informations sur ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE)

Seamless privacy and data control for Anyone. The Anyone Protocol enables any app to run instantly and easily on a trustless privacy network. Anyone orchestrates a DePIN of nodes around the world that contribute their bandwidth to earn rewards. Join the global movement to change mainstream privacy. Run a node using your own device or Anyone Relay hardware and build on the network using the SDK.

Site officiel : https://anyone.io Livre blanc : https://docs.anyone.io Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xFeAc2Eae96899709a43E252B6B92971D32F9C0F9