Informations sur AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT)

Advertising Time Trace (ATT) is a Web3.0 project that merges RWA and DePin technologies. It utilizes a unique DA-AIOT-P (Decentralized Asset-AI Internet of Things-Payment) mechanism to build a new digital advertising ecosystem that integrates physical advertising assets, e-commerce merchants, user resources, and digital technology. The ecosystem currently centers around an LED screen in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong and is expanding across key commercial areas in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and Europe.

Site officiel : https://www.attglobal.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/address/0xcCCf7C6552437ab1504C384C6Ed4501dAa3a9aC6