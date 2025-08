Informations sur BugsCoin (BGSC)

BugsCoin is a project designed to provide users with a reward system that can return real economic benefits. Rewards accumulated through activities within the platform can be returned as assets, and are designed to directly contribute to decision-making in the platform's community.

Site officiel : https://www.bugscoin.com Livre blanc : https://bugscoin.gitbook.io/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/address/0xa4b68d48d7bc6f04420e8077e6f74bdef809dea3