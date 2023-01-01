Tokenomics de Bonk (BONK)
Informations sur Bonk (BONK)
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Bonk (BONK)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Bonk (BONK), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Bonk (BONK)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens BONK. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.
- Initial Distribution: There was no public or private sale; the majority of tokens were distributed via airdrop and ecosystem allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Amount (BONK)
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|10,500,000,000,000
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Marketing
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
- No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards.
- DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers in incentivized pools (BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK over time.
- Gaming & NFTs: Used in games, NFT minting, and as rewards in various gamified applications.
- Referral Programs: BONKBot offers referral rewards paid in BONK, funded by a portion of trading fees.
Incentive Mechanisms:
- esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Referral Rewards: Users referring new traders to BonkBot receive a share of trading fees in BONK (30% first month, 20% second, 10% ongoing).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Early Contributors: Their allocation is subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule.
Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Locking Period (days)
|Early Contributors
|Linear
|Daily
|2023-01-01
|2025-12-31
|1,096
- Early Contributors: Receive daily unlocks of their allocation over three years, from Jan 1, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025.
- esBONK Staking: Users unlock BONK linearly over 365 days by staking esBONK.
Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Period
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.
- No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.
- Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.
In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
Tokenomics de Bonk (BONK) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Bonk (BONK) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BONK qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BONK pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BONK, explorez le prix en direct du token BONK !
Comment acheter du BONK
Envie d'ajouter du Bonk (BONK) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du BONK, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de Bonk (BONK)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de BONK permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de BONK
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction BONK pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de BONK combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du Bonk (BONK)
Montant
1 BONK = 0.00002432 USD