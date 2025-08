Informations sur Blocksquare Token (BST)

Blocksquare is a technology company building the required infrastructure to transfer real estate assets to the internet. Businesses of all types — from startups to large enterprises — can use Blocksquare’s solutions and APIs to digitize value of real estate properties, launch their investment platforms and connect people to tokenized real estate deals online.

Site officiel : https://blocksquare.io/ Livre blanc : https://oceanpoint.gitbook.io/docs/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x509a38b7a1cc0dcd83aa9d06214663d9ec7c7f4a