Informations sur Simons Cat (CAT)

Simon’s Cat Token is the officially endorsed memecoin, backed by full IP rights from the iconic Simon’s Cat brand. Originating from the beloved British animated series created by Simon Tofield, Simon’s Cat has garnered over 1.6 billion views on its official YouTube channel and even more across various social networks.

Site officiel : https://www.simonscat.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.simons.cat Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/3joMReCCSESngJEpFLoKR2dNcChjSRCDtybQet5uSpse