Informations sur Dynex (DNX)

Dynex is a next-generation platform for neuromorphic computing based on a groundbreaking flexible blockchain protocol. It consists of participating PoUW miners that constitute a decentralised neuromorphic supercomputing network which is capable of performing computations at unprecedented speed and efficiency – even exceeding quantum computing.

Site officiel : https://dynexcoin.org/ Livre blanc : https://dynexcoin.org/learn/dynex-whitepapers Explorateur de blocs : https://blockexplorer.dynexcoin.org/