Informations sur MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

Site officiel : https://multiversx.com/ Livre blanc : https://files.multiversx.com/multiversx-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.multiversx.com/