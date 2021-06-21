Tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI)
Informations sur FLOKI (FLOKI)
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de FLOKI (FLOKI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de FLOKI (FLOKI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token FLOKI (FLOKI)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens FLOKI. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Issuance
|100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
|Distribution
|Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
- All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
- The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Community
|100% of tokens allocated to the community
|Staking Program
|~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
|Staking Rewards
|Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
- No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
- Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
|Staking
|Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
|Deflationary Burns
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
|Governance
|FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
|In-Game Utility
|Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Staking Lock
|Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
|Circulating Supply
|As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
|Unlocking Schedule
|No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early
5. Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Circulating
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Staking
|Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
|Staking Rewards
|Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
|Governance
|Off-chain via Snapshot
|Utility
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more
6. Additional Notes
- Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.
7. Circulating Supply Trend
- The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.
8. Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
|Unlocking
|User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply
In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.
Tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FLOKI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FLOKI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FLOKI, explorez le prix en direct du token FLOKI !
