Informations sur FimarkCoin (FMC)

FMC is the native token of FMCPAY Exchange, aiming to simplify payment processes and enable efficient co-payment of transaction fees and travel expenses. FMCPAY Exchange, is a cryptocurrency and electronic stock exchange – owned by FUINRE corporation and registered for a financial business license in the US. They build scalable, secure blockchain-enabled solutions that supercharge users' experiences using digital assets.

Site officiel : https://fimarkcoin.com/ Livre blanc : https://fimarkcoin.com/whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TF8EjxT89LmcUNKV3fq55oeD5V44V7tjo2