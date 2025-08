Informations sur FOGNET Token (FOG)

Real-estate NFT are issued in the form of blockchain-based NFTs on a real estate NFT investment platform using blockchain technology. Real estate investors can make piecemeal investments (small investments) in real estate by purchasing Real-estate NFT.

Site officiel : https://fognet.io/ Livre blanc : https://fognet-official.gitbook.io/whitepaper-en Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x33277c3FF3642C80a9D63dAaceCff87f1ce8D3E9