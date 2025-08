Informations sur Gaia (GAIA)

Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents that reflect their styles, values, knowledge, and expertise. 100% of today's AI agents are applications in the OpenAI ecosystem. With our API approach, Gaia is an alternative to OpenAI. Each Gaia node has the ability to be customized with a fine-tuned model supplemented by domain knowledge which eliminates the generic responses many have come to expect.

Site officiel : https://www.gaianet.ai/ Livre blanc : https://docs.gaianet.ai/litepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/address/0x2EE7097BfdD98fCE2AC08A1896038a7cd9aaEd81