Informations sur Goldfinch (GFI)

Goldfinch is a decentralized credit protocol for crypto loans without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus” and using different types of off-chain collateral, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on more than just their crypto assets.

Site officiel : https://goldfinch.finance/ Livre blanc : https://goldfinch.finance/goldfinch_whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xdab396ccf3d84cf2d07c4454e10c8a6f5b008d2b