Informations sur GamerCoin (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

Site officiel : https://gamercoin.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.gamercoin.com/gamercoin-ghx-documentation-1 Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/Cy52Ts2GwSzdkhCihB5i1Vu6sApzgqktNNFyHbsdgwm7