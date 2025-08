Informations sur INIT (INIT)

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

Site officiel : https://initia.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.initia.xyz/ Explorateur de blocs : https://scan.initia.xyz/