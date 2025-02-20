Tokenomics de Kaito (KAITO)

Tokenomics de Kaito (KAITO)

Découvrez les informations clés sur Kaito (KAITO), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
USD

Informations sur Kaito (KAITO)

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Site officiel :
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Livre blanc :
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Explorateur de blocs :
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Kaito (KAITO)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Kaito (KAITO), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 268.18M
$ 268.18M$ 268.18M
Offre totale :
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Offre en circulation :
$ 241.39M
$ 241.39M$ 241.39M
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
$ 1.11B
$ 1.11B$ 1.11B
Sommet historique :
$ 2.9293
$ 2.9293$ 2.9293
Bas historique :
$ 0.6712827631571182
$ 0.6712827631571182$ 0.6712827631571182
Prix actuel :
$ 1.111
$ 1.111$ 1.111

Structure détaillée du token Kaito (KAITO)

Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens KAITO. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.

Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
  • Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
Liquidity Incentives5%To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
Binance Hodler2%Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
  • Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
  • Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
  • No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeNotes
Ecosystem & Network Growth2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Core Contributors2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Early Backers2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Long-term Creator Incentives2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Liquidity Incentives2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Binance Hodler2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeDescription/Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGrants, incentives, marketing
Core Contributors25%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyTeam and key contributors
Foundation10%2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyFoundation growth and sustainability
Initial Community & Ecosystem10%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantEarly community and partners
Early Backers8.3%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyEarly investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyCreator rewards
Liquidity Incentives5%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantLiquidity bootstrapping
Binance Hodler2%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantBinance user rewards

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
  • Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
  • Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.

Tokenomics de Kaito (KAITO) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de Kaito (KAITO) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens KAITO qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens KAITO pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de KAITO, explorez le prix en direct du token KAITO !

Comment acheter du KAITO

Envie d'ajouter du Kaito (KAITO) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du KAITO, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.

Historique du prix de Kaito (KAITO)

L'analyse de l'historique du prix de KAITO permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.

Prévision du prix de KAITO

Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction KAITO pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de KAITO combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.

Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?

MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.

Plus de 4,000 paires de trading sur les marchés au comptant (Spot) et sur les contrats à terme (Futures)
Les listings de tokens les plus rapides parmi les CEX
Liquidité #1 du secteur
Frais les plus bas, soutenus par un service client disponible 24h/24 et 7j/7
Transparence à 100 % des réserves de tokens pour les fonds des utilisateurs
Barrières d'entrée ultra faibles : achetez de la cryptomonnaie avec seulement 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Achetez de la cryptomonnaie avec seulement 1 USDT : votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie !

Avertissement

Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.