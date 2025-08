Informations sur K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)

K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

Site officiel : https://www.k9finance.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.k9finance.com/litepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x91fbB2503AC69702061f1AC6885759Fc853e6EaE