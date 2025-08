Informations sur KREST (KREST)

Krest is peaq’s canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.

Site officiel : https://krest.peaq.network/ Livre blanc : https://docs.peaq.network/docs/learn/what-is-peaq/ Explorateur de blocs : https://krest.subscan.io/