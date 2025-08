Informations sur Mantle (MNT)

Mantle is a fast-growing, DAO-led web3 ecosystem whose goal is the mass adoption of decentralized and token-governed technologies. Mantle Ecosystem comprises Mantle products such as Mantle Network, Mantle Governance (DAO), and Mantle Treasury. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://group.mantle.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.mantle.xyz/network/for-developers/quick-access Explorateur de blocs : https://mantlescan.xyz/