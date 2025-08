Informations sur MSQUARE (MSQ)

MSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.

Site officiel : https://globalmsq.com Livre blanc : https://globalmsq.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/%EC%98%81%EC%96%B4MSQUARE_WHITEPAPER_VER.3.3_-2.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0x6A8Ec2d9BfBDD20A7F5A4E89D640F7E7cebA4499