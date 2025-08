Informations sur Peercoin (PPC)

Peercoin is a decentralized digital currency. It is the first blockchain to implement a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Peercoin is renowned for its fair distribution through both mining and staking, its commitment to decentralization, and its long-standing stability, all of which contribute to its distinct position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Site officiel : http://www.peercoin.net Livre blanc : https://docs.peercoin.net/ Explorateur de blocs : https://chainz.cryptoid.info/ppc/