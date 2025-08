Informations sur Scallop (SCA)

Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.

Site officiel : https://scallop.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.scallop.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x7016aae72cfc67f2fadf55769c0a7dd54291a583b63051a5ed71081cce836ac6::sca::SCA