Informations sur SOEX (SOEX)

Shelters of Exiles (SOEX) is the biggest RPG universe on Telegram powered by AI agents. It brings web3 gaming to life with AI-driven gameplay, dynamic NFTs that evolve with gamers' play styles, and a player-driven economy. SoE offers players an evolving world where characters grow, trade flourishes, and AI automates income opportunities.

Site officiel : https://shelterofexiles.com Livre blanc : https://docs.shelterofexiles.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQCPrad8ocDuIp4bAbGbxdA7BWdWE2Gs4OiAL7Yrrtu6BQMI#transactions