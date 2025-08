Informations sur Soil (SOIL)

Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist off-chain.

Site officiel : https://soil.co/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/view/bvmug7hb67ws3igm Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x54991328ab43c7d5d31c19d1b9fa048e77b5cd16