Informations sur Spark (SPK)

Spark is an ONCHAIN CAPITAL ALLOCATOR focused on providing innovative savings returns, offering competitive stablecoin yields. Spark oversees $3.95bn+ liquidity and generates $180.4m+ in annualized revenue by deploying and managing capital in DeFi. Spark powers DeFi with its three components, SparkLend, Spark Savings, and the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL).

Site officiel : https://spark.fi/ Livre blanc : https://docs.spark.fi/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/address/0xc20059e0317DE91738d13af027DfC4a50781b066