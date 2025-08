Informations sur SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Site officiel : https://assets.backed.fi/products/sp500-xstock Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/XsoCS1TfEyfFhfvj8EtZ528L3CaKBDBRqRapnBbDF2W