Informations sur THENA (THE)

The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

Site officiel : https://thena.fi/ Livre blanc : https://thena.gitbook.io/thena/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xf4c8e32eadec4bfe97e0f595add0f4450a863a11