Informations sur FUNTICO (TICO)

After 3 years of dedicated development and self-funding, Funtico is a pioneering Web3 gaming platform featuring a variety of self-made proprietary games. Its robust fintech solution ensures a seamless immersive user experience. For publishers and creators, its SDK opens the door to a rich ecosystem featuring an NFT marketplace, AI tools, and advanced analytics, all within a secure and compliant platform designed for dynamic growth.

Site officiel : https://funtico.com Livre blanc : https://litepaper.funtico.com/funtico-litepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://snowtrace.io/token/0xEDf647326007E64d94B0Ee69743350F3736E392C?chainid=43114