Informations sur Alien Worlds Trilium (TLM)

Alien Worlds is an NFT DeFi metaverse that simulates economic competition and collaboration between players. This is achieved by incentivizing players to compete for Trilium (TLM), which is required to control competing Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“Planet DAOs”) and to gain access to additional gameplay.

Site officiel : https://alienworlds.io Livre blanc : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1JiA97Y3JZMcC6HG2VPXEiZDd7UtA5yJSRUY2DQ5VSRI/edit?usp=sharing Explorateur de blocs : https://wax.bloks.io/tokens/TLM-wax-alien.worlds