Informations sur Ultra (UOS)

Ultra is a next-gen gaming ecosystem built by gamers, for gamers. It offers a games library, digital asset marketplace, and tournaments platform, all powered by a blazing-fast, gas-free, EVM-compatible blockchain. With $UOS at its core, Ultra empowers players and developers to create, trade, and compete, all under one roof.

Site officiel : https://ultra.io/ Livre blanc : https://ultra.io/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xd13c7342e1ef687c5ad21b27c2b65d772cab5c8c