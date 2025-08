Informations sur UpOnly (UPO)

UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.

Site officiel : https://uponly.com/ Livre blanc : https://doc.uponly.com/UpOnly-2024.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0x9dBfc1cbf7a1E711503a29B4b5F9130ebeCcaC96