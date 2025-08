Informations sur Decentralized USD (USDD)

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Site officiel : https://usdd.io/ Livre blanc : https://usdd.network/USDD-en.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TXDk8mbtRbXeYuMNS83CfKPaYYT8XWv9Hz