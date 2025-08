Informations sur StablR USD (USDR)

StablR USD (USDR) is a MiCAR compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the US Dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR USD (USDR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR USD (USDR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR USD (USDR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international (foreign exchange) trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.

Site officiel : https://stablr.com Livre blanc : https://www.stablr.com/whitepaper/StablR_EMI_Whitepaper_USD_V2.0_SIGNED.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x7b43e3875440b44613dc3bc08e7763e6da63c8f8