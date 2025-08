Informations sur Web3 Decision (WEB3D)

Web3 Decision is a next-gen AI ( (Logic Based & CL1 Human Neuron)-powered platform for real-time smart contract audits, token vetting, and KYC/KYB analysis — all with zero-code simplicity. Backed by logic-based AI, it connects real human neurons to nodes, enabling trust, compliance, and security across EVM, TON, and emerging Layer-1 ecosystems.

Site officiel : https://web3decision.com Livre blanc : https://github.com/web3decisioncom/introductions/blob/main/Web3D%20White%20Paper%20_compressed.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x7eD9054C48088bb8Cfc5C5fbC32775b9455A13f7