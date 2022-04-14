Tokenomics de XDC Network (XDC)
Informations sur XDC Network (XDC)
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de XDC Network (XDC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de XDC Network (XDC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token XDC Network (XDC)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens XDC. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain platform designed for enterprise use, with its native token XDC serving as the backbone for network operations, validator incentives, and ecosystem utility. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, focusing on the issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC token is pre-mined, meaning the total supply was created at genesis and is not subject to ongoing mining or inflationary issuance.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem development, validator rewards, and strategic partnerships.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Role
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Supports ecosystem growth, grants, and partnerships
|Gradual, long-term unlocking
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers and strategic investors
|Subject to vesting schedules
|Team
|Core contributors and developers
|Long-term vesting, lockups
|Foundation
|Network sustainability and governance
|Vesting, periodic unlocks
|Binance Launchpool
|Community and liquidity incentives
|Short-term, event-based
- Key Insight: The largest allocation is typically reserved for the Ecosystem Reserve, with smaller, scheduled releases to other categories to ensure long-term alignment and minimize market shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XDC is used for transaction fees, smart contract execution, and as collateral within dApps.
- Validator Incentives: Validators are rewarded in XDC for securing the network and processing transactions.
- Ecosystem Growth: Grants and rewards are distributed to developers, projects, and community members contributing to the network.
- Cross-Border Payments: XDC is used as a settlement asset for enterprise and financial applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, investors, and foundation are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, often with initial lockup periods followed by gradual, linear unlocks.
- Staking: Validators and delegators may lock XDC tokens to participate in consensus and earn rewards, aligning incentives for network security.
Unlocking Time
|Category
|Unlock Pattern
|Example Schedule (Illustrative)
|Team & Investors
|Linear vesting
|12-48 months, with periodic unlocks
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Gradual, event-driven
|Ongoing, based on ecosystem needs
|Foundation
|Periodic, scheduled
|Annual or quarterly unlocks
|Community Incentives
|Event-based
|Linked to campaigns or partnerships
- General Pattern: Unlocks are designed to be predictable and transparent, with the majority of allocations released over several years to support sustainable growth and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Mining: As a pre-mined token, XDC does not have ongoing issuance, which helps maintain a stable supply.
- Transparency: The network emphasizes clear communication of unlock schedules and allocation changes to foster trust among stakeholders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined, fixed supply
|Allocation
|Ecosystem, team, investors, foundation, community
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, validator rewards, grants, cross-border payments
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking for consensus
|Unlocking
|Linear and event-driven, spanning 1-4+ years depending on allocation
Implications and Best Practices
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and unlock schedules are structured to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community, supporting network stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Significant allocations to the ecosystem reserve indicate a priority on growth, innovation, and adoption.
- Risk Mitigation: Gradual unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate risks of large-scale token dumps and market volatility.
Note: The above synthesis is based on available qualitative and structural data. For the most current and granular unlock schedules, refer to official XDC Network documentation and periodic transparency reports.
Tokenomics de XDC Network (XDC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de XDC Network (XDC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens XDC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens XDC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de XDC, explorez le prix en direct du token XDC !
Comment acheter du XDC
Envie d'ajouter du XDC Network (XDC) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du XDC, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de XDC Network (XDC)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de XDC permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de XDC
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction XDC pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de XDC combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du XDC Network (XDC)
Montant
1 XDC = 0.09362 USD