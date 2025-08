Informations sur Codatta (XNY)

Codatta serves as a decentralized data infrastructure platform that transforms raw data into tokenized assets, enabling AI developers to access and utilize high-quality datasets. Powered by the XnY Network, Codatta facilitates the assetification of data, allowing contributors to earn royalties based on the usage of their data assets.

Site officiel : https://www.codatta.io Livre blanc : https://github.com/codatta/brand-kit/blob/main/docs/whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xE3225e11Cab122F1a126A28997788E5230838ab9