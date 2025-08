Informations sur Horizen (ZEN)

Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen.

Site officiel : https://www.horizen.io/ Livre blanc : https://www.horizen.io/research/ Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0xf43eb8de897fbc7f2502483b2bef7bb9ea179229