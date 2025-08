Informations sur America Party Coin (APC)

America Party Coin is about Elon Musk's new political movement called 'America'. America Party Coin's mission is to spread the word about Elon Musk's new political party through a crypto community/fan token on the Solana blockchain and create a safe and transparent trading environment for all memecoin degens in the cryptoverse. We are simply a meme-coin with a strong message. Our goal is to unite supporters in a decentralized, community-driven effort to promote the values and vision of the America Party.

Site officiel : https://x.com/i/communities/1941588830420623793