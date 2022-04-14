Tokenomics de BabyUnicorn (BABYU)
Informations sur BabyUnicorn (BABYU)
*Our Mission
We believe that learning should be magical, engaging, and accessible to every child. Our mission is to create innovative AI-powered toys and educational tools that inspire creativity, foster learning, and bring families together through the wonder of technology and imagination.
Your Child's Magical AI Friend
This isn't just a toy. It's a companion. Our AI Baby Unicorn is a soft, huggable friend powered by intelligent technology — designed to:
- Talk and respond to children in real-time
- Teach and guide them through songs, stories, languages, and simple concepts
- Foster creativity through conversation and imagination
- Provide emotional comfort and companionship at bedtime and throughout the day
- Grow with your child, adapting to their learning pace and emotional needs
- It's more than smart — it's safe, sweet, and truly magical.
Games That Spark Joy and Learning
Our AI engine is complete, and the physical prototype of the Baby Unicorn toy is currently in development. Within 45–60 days, we’ll unveil the first working models — and you can be among the first to own this groundbreaking toy. By supporting us during pre-sale, you’re not only securing early access — you’re helping bring a new standard of joy and education to children worldwide.
Now Accepting Pre-Orders— Be Part of the Magic
In addition to our AI unicorn toy, we’re developing a full suite of engaging, educational mobile games designed for kids aged 2–7. These games are full of vibrant colors, fun characters, and developmental value — from learning ABCs to solving puzzles and creative play.
All games are created by early childhood experts and digital artists, ensuring a safe and enriching experience for every child.
Calling All Dreamers & Believers — Investors Welcome
We are opening the door for strategic partners and early investors to join this mission. With a unique product, a proven AI engine, and an expanding digital ecosystem, Baby Unicorn is positioned to become a leader in smart toys and children’s entertainment. Let’s build something magical together.
The Adventure
Once BabyU becomes a worldwide sensation, we bring the toy to life through an animated series:
-
Meet Charlie & BabyU: Follow BabyU on incredible adventures with his dad, Charlie – a tech genius who solves problems in the craziest, funniest ways imaginable.
-
Technology Meets Humor: Every obstacle is overcome using clever gadgets, wild inventions, and humor that entertains kids and adults alike.
-
A Story Everyone Will Love: Adventures filled with laughter, lessons, and endless imagination.
The Future of Collectibles
Exclusive NFTs: Some of the most exciting moments and characters from the BabyU adventures will appear as limited-edition digital collectibles. Rarity Meets Value: Each NFT is designed to be rare, coveted, and valuable – offering a chance for lucky fans to own a piece of BabyU history.
Early Access Opportunities: NFTs may be released even before the full cartoon, creating excitement and exclusivity for early supporters.
BabyU is more than a toy. It’s an ecosystem of play, storytelling, intelligent games and collectible experiences – designed to delight, inspire, and connect children and families worldwide.
Get ready to join the BabyU adventure – where fun, innovation, learning, and imagination know no limits!
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de BabyUnicorn (BABYU)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de BabyUnicorn (BABYU), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de BabyUnicorn (BABYU) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de BabyUnicorn (BABYU) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens BABYU qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens BABYU pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de BABYU, explorez le prix en direct du token BABYU !
