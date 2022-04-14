Tokenomics de KITTEE (KTE)
Informations sur KITTEE (KTE)
Overview of KITTEE (KTE)
KITTEE (ticker: KTE) is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, launched through the pump.fun platform—a popular decentralized exchange for creating and trading meme tokens. As a Solana-based project, it leverages the network's high-speed, low-cost transactions to facilitate quick and accessible trading.
The token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, centering around a cat-themed mascot. KITTEE positions itself purely as a meme, emphasizing fun, community engagement, and cultural expression rather than any form of financial investment or security. The project explicitly disclaims any intent to function as an investment contract, highlighting its roots in decentralized, peer-to-peer digital creativity.
Origins and Background
KITTEE originated as an online meme, evolving into a tokenized asset on Solana. Its creation draws from the broader meme coin ecosystem, where humorous, viral concepts are transformed into blockchain-based tokens to foster community interaction. The project's logo and artwork were custom-designed to represent KITTEE as a fun, approachable character—a stylized cat that has become synonymous with the token. This mascot draws from popular internet cat memes, tapping into the cultural phenomenon of feline-themed content that has dominated social media for years. Unlike utility-focused cryptocurrencies, KITTEE's foundation is in entertainment and shared enthusiasm, popularized through online communities and social platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
The token was launched on pump.fun, a platform known for enabling anyone to create meme coins with a bonding curve mechanism. This setup allows the token's price to increase as more people buy in, creating a gamified launch experience. As of recent activity the project has seen moments of hype, including announcements of all-time highs and calls to action for community members to join before potential further growth.
Themes and Cultural References
At its core, KITTEE revolves around themes of fun, friendliness, and lighthearted internet culture. The cat mascot, simply named "KITTEE," symbolizes playfulness and approachability, evoking familiar cultural icons like viral cat videos, memes such as Grumpy Cat or Nyan Cat, and the broader "cat economy" in crypto. The token's branding uses "KTE" or "KITTEE" as symbols of support for these ideals, blending whimsy with decentralized principles.
Culturally, KITTEE ties into the meme economy, where digital assets represent shared jokes, identities, and communities rather than traditional value stores. It's not tied to any specific real-world events or narratives but draws from the evergreen appeal of cats in online humor. The project's artwork, including the transparent logo, features a cute, cartoonish cat design that encourages meme creation, sharing, and remixing by the community.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de KITTEE (KTE)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de KITTEE (KTE), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de KITTEE (KTE) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de KITTEE (KTE) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens KTE qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens KTE pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de KTE, explorez le prix en direct du token KTE !
Prévision du prix de KTE
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction KTE pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de KTE combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.