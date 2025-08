Informations sur Paimon Cursor SPV Token (CRSR)

CRSR offers fractional ownership in a BVI SPV investing in Cursor AI/Anysphere (valued at $9.9B), an AI code editor with record SaaS growth ($500M ARR). The token confers no voting rights, with liquidity limited until IPO/acquisition. Fees include a 1% SPV management fee. Secondary trading may be available on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are deployed on BNB Chain, with future multi-chain support planned.

Site officiel : https://app.paimon.finance/crsr