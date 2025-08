Informations sur TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI)

Long-term Vision: The first fully AI-driven and blockchain-powered movie trivia game, en route to evolving into a global, fully AI-driven casual game platform operating on-chain, driving gamers' knowledge in various categories. Current Concept (Live): TRIVIAGENT is the first fully AI-powered movie trivia game with Blockchain-based gamification & rewards. Live Engagement. Fair Competition. Tokenized Rewards. Market Opportunity: Global casual gaming market ($19.48B in 2023) projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% to 2030. Capabilities:

Automated Content Generation

Video Generation

Audio Generation

Post-Twitter

Context-Aware Decision Making

Human-Like Avatar

Site officiel : https://triviagent.ai/ Livre blanc : https://triviagent.gitbook.io/triviagent.ai