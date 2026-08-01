Seal is a token that allows users to stake and earn Stable++ Coins. The more users stake, the more they earn, with rewards allocated based on their stake relative to the total staked.

What is the current price of Seal?

The live price of Seal (SEAL) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Seal positioned in the market?

Seal currently sits at market rank #4494, supported by a market capitalization of $213990. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SEAL?

The circulating supply of SEAL is 521726173187.8034 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Seal?

During the last 24 hours, Seal traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Seal from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Seal reached an all-time high of $, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SEAL trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Seal?

The current price movement of 0.56% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,XRP Ledger Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.