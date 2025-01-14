Kozue Fiyatı (KOZUE)
Bugün için canlı Kozue (KOZUE) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 13.77K USD. KOZUE / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Kozue Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 222.24 USD
- Gün içindeki Kozue fiyat değişimi +3.77%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 200.00M USD.
MEXC'deki KOZUE / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, KOZUE fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Kozue / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Kozue / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Kozue / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Kozue / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|+3.77%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-22.83%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-19.08%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Kozue fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-0.12%
+3.77%
-3.34%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 KOZUE / AUD
A$--
|1 KOZUE / GBP
￡--
|1 KOZUE / EUR
€--
|1 KOZUE / USD
$--
|1 KOZUE / MYR
RM--
|1 KOZUE / TRY
₺--
|1 KOZUE / JPY
¥--
|1 KOZUE / RUB
₽--
|1 KOZUE / INR
₹--
|1 KOZUE / IDR
Rp--
|1 KOZUE / PHP
₱--
|1 KOZUE / EGP
￡E.--
|1 KOZUE / BRL
R$--
|1 KOZUE / CAD
C$--
|1 KOZUE / BDT
৳--
|1 KOZUE / NGN
₦--
|1 KOZUE / UAH
₴--
|1 KOZUE / VES
Bs--
|1 KOZUE / PKR
Rs--
|1 KOZUE / KZT
₸--
|1 KOZUE / THB
฿--
|1 KOZUE / TWD
NT$--
|1 KOZUE / CHF
Fr--
|1 KOZUE / HKD
HK$--
|1 KOZUE / MAD
.د.م--