Cross-chain interoperability is key for seamless web3 UX | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+4.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.009681+0.09%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

The web3 revolution promised a decentralized utopia where users would control their assets and data in an open, borderless digital economy. Instead, we have built a maze of isolated networks, each demanding its own wallet, gas token, and operating rules. This industry-wide fragmentation can hinder innovation and deter new users from adopting the technology. Interoperability between chains is not just a technical improvement; it is the foundational layer for the mainstream future of web3.

The current fragmentation of web3, with its multiple networks and need for diverse wallets and tokens, hinders adoption and contradicts the promise of frictionless value exchange. However, recent initiatives such as Ethereum’s ERC-7930 and ERC-7828 standards, along with the vision of a “meta-blockchain” proposed by Solana’s (SOL) co-founder, are promising steps toward unifying the ecosystem.

These and other advances promise to reduce complexity and costs, paving the way for a more seamless and interconnected user experience for a new and improved web3 generation.

Web3 is currently fragmented

The current multi-chain ecosystem is a usability nightmare. Users must manage multiple wallets, memorize different seed phrases, and navigate inconsistent interfaces just to interact with basic services. 

A DeFi enthusiast might hold Bitcoin (BTC) in a hardware wallet, trade Ethereum (ETH) tokens on MetaMask, and stake Cardano (ADA) assets through Lace Wallet. Each step requires manual bridging, fee calculations, and security reviews. This fragmented experience is not just inconvenient; it is a systemic failure that contradicts blockchain’s promise of frictionless value exchange.

The problem goes beyond individual workflows because wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), and block explorers follow conflicting conventions: Ethereum uses hexadecimal addresses, Bitcoin uses Base58, and newer blockchains adopt proprietary formats. This inconsistency creates what Galaxy researchers call “asset fragmentation,” where identical tokens bridged across chains become non-fungible, confusing users and diluting liquidity.

Without standardization, web3 will remain like a Tower of Babel, where communication between chains is more akin to translation than transaction.

Transaction fees: The silent killer of UX

Cross-chain transactions impose a hidden tax through cumulative transaction fees. Users pay fees for transactions on the source chain, execution on the destination chain, and relay services. With this structure, if the user is not careful, they could incur costs exceeding the value of the assets being transferred.

ERC-20 token swaps on Ethereum can incur fees exceeding $10 during congestion spikes, while bridging between layer-2 networks adds further complexity. These costs are not only financial but also cognitive. New users must learn the commission dynamics of each chain, from Ethereum’s gas auctions to Solana’s fixed fees, creating a steep learning curve that discourages adoption.

Layer-2 solutions, such as Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP), offer partial relief by reducing commissions by up to 95%, but introduce new fragmentation, as mentioned by Solana co-founder Anatoly Yokovenko. For example, a user bridging USDC (USDC) from Arbitrum to Polygon must still navigate distinct rollup architectures, completion times, and liquidity pools, a process more like exchanging currencies at a border than enjoying a seamless experience. True interoperability requires abstracting these complexities, not just optimizing them.

Towards a frictionless cross-chain UX

The ultimate goal is not cross-chain transactions, but chain-agnostic transactions. Users should access DeFi pools, NFT markets, and DAOs through unified interfaces that abstract underlying networks. Imagine a wallet that automatically selects the cheapest chain for swaps, routes transactions over optimal bridges, and consolidates transaction fees into a single stablecoin payment, all while maintaining self-custody and security.

This level of functionality requires new technological innovations, such as DeFAI, to fully demonstrate its potential. If interchain transactions were more integrated, AI agents could already be handling most transactions in decentralized finance; however, to reach this point, there is still a long way to go.

Moreover, true interoperability requires deeper integration. Smart contracts should run cross-chain without custom wrappers, while decentralized identities (DIDs) and other dApps should be ported frictionlessly between ecosystems. Interoperability developments should focus on this path to create super wallets that facilitate the use of web3 in its entirety.

A call for collaborative innovation, with safety as a non-negotiable pillar

Interoperability should never compromise security. Cross-chain bridges remain prime targets for attacks, with more than $2 billion stolen in 2023 alone. Centralized validators and opaque code plague many solutions, betraying the decentralized spirit of blockchain. The answer lies in new cryptographic tools, such as zero-knowledge proofs, that verify cross-chain events without the need for trusted intermediaries.

The industry must adopt high security standards, ensuring that interoperability protocols meet the security guarantees of their underlying chains. For this, more cooperative initiatives must be formed to create standards, such as the Linux Foundation’s Decentralized Trust and the EEA DLT Interoperability Specification, led by Dr Weijia Zhang, a pioneer in blockchain interoperability standards. 

Solving the UX crisis in web3 requires collaboration across ecosystems. Developers must prioritize interoperability in base protocols, not as an afterthought. Standardization bodies must accelerate initiatives, while users must demand interoperability from wallet and dApp providers. Either we tear down the walls between chains, or we condemn users to a future of digital border controls and cognitive overload, which hurts us all as an industry.

Interoperability between blockchains is a great unifier

The blockchain’s potential depends on interconnection, just as TCP/IP unified computer networks on the Internet, interoperability protocols can weave isolated web3 chains into a cohesive digital economy. The technical blueprints exist, from ERC-7930 address formats and “meta-blockchain”, for example. What is lacking is collective will.

As an industry, we must stop building isolated kingdoms and start laying the railroads between them. Only then will web3 transcend its niche and fulfill the promise of an open and user-centric Internet, with a user-friendly experience. The choice is clear: interoperate or stagnate.

Temujin Louie
Temujin Louie

Temujin Louie is CEO of Wanchain, the longest-running blockchain interoperability solution. His blockchain journey began in 2012 as a graduate student at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he studied Bitcoin’s impact on incumbent power structures. Temujin is a subject matter expert in blockchain interoperability. He is committed to unifying all blockchains and driving Web3’s mainstream adoption through universal interoperability standards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.01627-1.21%
ERA
ERA$0.9512-6.34%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6023+0.48%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845+1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

In the ever-changing digital currency industry, XRP has become a preeminent cryptocurrency due to its speed, low cost, and enterprise-level applications. As interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to reach unprecedented levels, one question that is increasingly on the minds of new users and investors is: Can XRP be mined? How to mine it? Therefore, we will review everything you need to know about XRP mining, clear up some misconceptions, and show modern alternatives for earning XRP in 2025. In addition, you will learn how to use the Hashj.net website to enhance the user experience of cryptocurrencies such as XRP. If you have not used cloud mining, you can click: www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 for free mining. Can XRP Be Mined? The brief reply: No, XRP cannot be mined. Here’s why: ● Fixed Supply: When the currency XRP was launched, 100 billion coins had been pre-mined by Ripple Labs. This whole supply already exists. ● There is no Proof-of-Work (PoW): Unlike Bitcoin , the value of which is provided with newly minted coins that miners earn by solving complicated math problems, XRP is based on a consensus model that does not provide validators with new coins. ● Distribution: Ripple Labs releases XRP coins into the environment by distributing them periodically with the help of partnerships, incentives, and ecosystem building, but there is no mining. That said, in case you have been considering going the mining rig route in order to get yourself some XRP, then you would be better off trying out other methods of getting it, trading it, or staking it to generate income, particularly through sites like Hashj.net. Alternatives to XRP Mining in 2025 And although old mining is out of the question, the options to gain XRP in 2025 are thrilling and realistic. 1. Users can participate in mining with Hashj rewards. An emerging trend in 2025 is the short-term reward contract, and Hashj is first in line to take the lead. Now, users will be able to make and join XRP-based reward agreements that can give them daily returns within a specified time. Such contracts are: Easy to apply Independent cloud-based (no equipment required) Time limited 1 to 30 days It’s designed to lower the barrier to entry, making it easy to get started even with no experience. You may view these reward contracts directly on Hashj.net, the contracts are presented publicly with daily yield and performance figures. 2. Hashj Gifts Cloud Mining Although XRP cannot be mined, Hashj offers solutions to mine other coins, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin , among others, and receives cloud mining profits as well. These earnings can now be multiplied into XRP instantly through the platform and provide a user with a wriggle room to increase his and her XRP holding indirectly. On top of that, Hashj frequently gives sign-up gifts, free gift mining functions, and referral programs that add to your portfolio at no cost upfront. 3. Yield and Staking Platforms XRP does not turn into an ordinary mine, but it is possible to stake and put it into a yield platform, which allows getting daily or weekly income by lending the coin or providing liquidity to the pool. On certain DeFi platforms and custodial hosting services, you can stake your XRP to make a passive income through XRP staking pairs or stablecoin pools. Visit www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 to start earning XRP for free. Why XRP Is Still a Smart Choice in 2025 Although not mineable, XRP is gaining usage, and the following reasons make it increasingly popular: ● XRP’s Institutionalization: Many large financial institutions around the world are using XRP Ledger technology to achieve instant settlement of cross-border payments. ● Eco-Friendly: A single transaction requires XRP to consume a mere 0.0079 kWh, which is way lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum. ● Scalability: With speeds of more than 1,500 transactions/sec, the XRP Ledger is a quite trustworthy infrastructure that could support a considerable number of applications. ● Low Fees: The average transaction price is well under $ 0.01, which is perfect for micro transactions and worldwide remittances. These strengths ensure that XRP is a wise investment in your crypto portfolio, particularly when you want sustainability and speed. Getting Started with Hashj and XRP Hashj.net is an excellent option to use for those people who would like to learn more about XRP and crypto interaction in 2025. This is how one can get started: 1. Create a Free Account: Simply use an Email or Wallet to create your account. 2. Claim Free Mining Bonuses: After successful registration, you can receive $100 trial bonus + $18 cash and try free mining. 3. Select an XRP Contract: Select a reward XRP contract and use it in accordance with the goals. 4. Monitor Daily Returns: Watch your returns compound themselves without the need to have maintenance or mining. 5. Cash-Back or Recycle: You have instant withdrawal capabilities and recycle investment opportunities to increase your profits with Hashj. Is It Safe? Systems such as Hashj are transparent, user-friendly, and provide customer services. In 2025, Hashj has announced plans to implement improved KYC, 2-factor-authentication (2FA), and live monitoring during withdrawals to protect the money of its users. Hashj made it to the list of these reliable sources as it already has tens of thousands of active users every day and a verified payout history. Final Thoughts In the classical meaning of XRP mining, it is not possible because of its consensus model, but in the current scenario, there are more intelligent, faster, and easier methods to unlock more XRP in 2025. With the help of such new platforms like Hashj.net, the user will be able to access reward contracts, benefit through cloud-based mining of other coins, and easily convert his/her income to XRP. Being rewarded for the ability to move and be agile in the industry and make smart decisions, using these tools can precondition not only a good short-term result but long-term success in the crypto industry. As a new or professional enthusiast, XRP is still a digital asset you should consider trying out, whether it is or is not being mined.
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00642-13.00%
MAY
MAY$0.0494-1.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08058-2.59%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009383-17.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-62.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222973-3.65%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005199-3.07%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30

Trending News

More

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.