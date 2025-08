1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Ducat is a decentralised bitcoin-based stablecoin protocol. It is managed using the DUCAT token issued through Bitcoin Runes and zero-disclosure schemes captured in Ordinals. This ensures secure and transparent decision-making within the ecosystem.

The project has raised $4 million from CMS Holdings, UTXO Managment, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Legends Group and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the testnet with an eye on the drop.

Install and set up a bitcoin wallet if you haven’t done it before. For example, UniSat or Xverse. And turn on the test network in the wallet: Setting up the wallet. Data: UniSat Request test tokens in the faucet: Requesting test tokens. Data: bitcoinfaucet.uo1.net Go to the site and connect the wallet: Registering on the site. Data: app.ducatprotocol.com Complete the tasks in the Missions and Side Missions sections: Completing Missions. Data: app.ducatprotocol.com Also running missions on Galxe: Running Missions. Data: Galxe Become active in Discord to get roles. Setting up the wallet. Data: UniSatRequesting test tokens. Data: bitcoinfaucet.uo1.netRegistering on the site. Data: app.ducatprotocol.comCompleting Missions. Data: app.ducatprotocol.comRunning Missions. Data: Galxe