Berachain proposes PoL v2 proposal to reallocate 33% of PoL rewards allocated to BGT to BERA income module

PANews reported on July 15 that the Berachain team proposed PoL v2, planning to provide BERA token holders with a more direct path to earnings. According to the proposal, 33% of the existing PoL incentives will be reallocated to a new BERA reward module, and BERA holders can earn income through the protocol itself without using complex third-party applications or tools.

In addition, the newly added LST (liquidity staking token) staking function allows BERA holders to obtain both verification node rewards and PoL income at the same time, further improving network security. The proposal was released on July 14 and is scheduled for community voting on July 21. If passed, it will be launched on the mainnet on the same day.