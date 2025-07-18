Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing

PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital, Genesis Capital, BuzzBridge Capital (BZB), Avalon Wealth Club, and M2M Capital.

It is reported that ACM uses ZKP (zero-knowledge proof), ring signatures and AI-based routing obfuscation technology to build an anti-tracking cross-chain asset transfer infrastructure.